It looks like Kanye West’s perpetual enemy Taylor Swift is continuing her incessant quest of everlasting victimization. The pop star began her Reputation tour last night (May 8) in Glendale, AZ, where she addressed being “bullied” by the controversial rapper and his wife, Kim Kardashian, back in 2016. “A couple of years ago, someone called me a snake on social media and it caught on,” she reportedly said. “And then a lot of people called me a lot of names on social media. And I went through some really low times for a while because of it.” “I went through some times when I didn’t know if I was gonna get to do this anymore,” she continued. “And I guess the snakes, I wanted to send a message to you guys that if someone uses name-calling to bully you on social media, and even if a lot of people jump on board with it, that doesn’t have to defeat you. It can strengthen you instead.” If you can recall, Swift appeared to have had no prior knowledge of the Chicago rapper’s lyric “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/ Why? I made that b**ch famous” in his The Life Of Pablo track, “Famous.” However, Kardashian put the “Bad Blood” singer on blast months later, posting several videos of Swift’s phone conversation with West, in which she not only acknowledges and approves of the line, but laughs about it. “I mean it’s like a compliment, kind of,” she said in the video. “It’s obviously very tongue in cheek either way. And I really appreciate you telling me about it, that’s really nice.” After the videos gained traction and snake emojis plagued her page, Swift posted an iOS press release stating that the exposure of her dishonesty was “character assassination.” She later took the snake motif and based her 2017 album around her new “bad girl” reputation. “I think the lesson is that you shouldn’t care so much if you feel misunderstood by a lot of people who don’t know you, as long as you feel understood by the people who do know you, the people who show up for you, and the people who see you as a human being,” said Swift on tour regarding the feud. “So thank you, thank you, thank you for taking the time to get to know me, for sticking up for me, for seeing me as human being.” While Kanye has numerous new controversies surrounding him as of late, it looks like this never-ending beef may be added into the mix.