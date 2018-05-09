Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star Teairra Mari is currently embroiled in a nude photo and video leak, as private and intimate media was uploaded to her Instagram page this afternoon (May 9). The singer posted a statement regarding the pictures and videos, which have since been taken down. She says that her “private and sacred” footage was compromised by someone she once felt something for.

“Recently, my social media was compromised by someone I who I felt was deserving of my love and trust,” she wrote. “That person proved to be untrustworthy and posted footage of what in the moment was private and sacred. Moving forward, I recognize the need to be more cautious and discerning.”

She later discusses her hope for women who may find themselves in a similarly compromising situation. She also states that she will be pursuing a revenge porn lawsuit, so that justice will be served.

“My hope is for women to remain strong and dignified when they find themselves having to address hateful and juvenile acts by former lovers who find it difficult to act in an adult manner. Revenge Porn is a crime in California and I will be in pursuit of justice.”

In another post, she thanks her friend and former LAHH co-star Milan Christopher for having her back during the chaos. “I really love u @milanchristopher! and Gianni @gmoney_cmb thank you for having my back (through the good and the bad.)” Both posts feature the hashtag #ThisTooShallPass.

Read her posts below.