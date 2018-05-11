Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley continues to inspire the streets and inmates alike. After becoming a hip-hop star as a result of his 2016 smash, “First Day Out,” the 24-year-old MC hasn’t looked back.

Today (May 11), the 300 Ent. signee released his debut album, Activated. The 18-song effort features Chris Brown, Jeezy, Lil Pump, Lil Yachty, Moneybagg Yo, among others. On the production side, Tee tapped London on da Track, Helluva, Chopsquad DJ, Infamous Rell.

Activated was jumpstarted by singles “Colors,” the Lil Yachty-assisted “Fuck it Off,” and “2 Vaults,” as well as “Don’t Even Trip” featuring Moneybagg Yo.

Shortly after the release of “First Day Out,” Grizzley spoke to Billboard about the encouraging record charting on ‘Billboard Hot 100,‘ and the song’s meaning.

“It was my first day out of prison, and I felt like rap was all I had. I knew I had to give it my all and tell my story. I think my genre is more “reality rap”; I talk about my life and the struggles that I’ve been through,” Tee said to Billboard.

He continues:

“Somebody sent me a picture of [the chart] to say “Congratulations,” and I thought it was fake. I’m like, “I’m not on the Billboard Hot 100, what are they talking about?” I downloaded the app on my phone, and once I saw I was on there, I said, “I’ve got to keep this app, because [there’s] no telling what’s going to happen.”

Stream Activated below.