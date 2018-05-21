Shock value seems to be the name of the game in today’s rap world, which has seen a rise in nihilistic upstarts who are known as much for their exploits outside of music as they are for the Billboard hits they continuously churn out. One name out of that crop of artists causing a divide within the hip-hop community is breakout star Tekashi69 (or 6ix9ine), who has emerged as the most controversial rapper this side of 50 Cent. The 20-year-old Bushwick, Brooklyn native came out of nowhere in fall 2017 with his single “Gummo,” a rowdy track produced by Pi’erre Bourne that made the relative unknown into an overnight sensation.

Peaking at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 and accumulating hundreds of millions of views on YouTube, “Gummo”s runaway success would be overshadowed by news that Tekashi, born Daniel Hernandez, had previously plead guilty to the use of a child in a sexual performance on October 20, 2015, which stemmed from an encounter with an underage female on February 21, 2015. Under the plea agreement, he was ordered not to post/re-post sexually explicit or violent images featuring women/children to social media, obtain his GED, not commit another crime for two years and write an apology letter to the victim and her family. If he fails to meet the terms of the agreement, the rapper is facing one to three years in prison.

In spite of his plea agreement, 69 has denied having any sexual contact with the minor in various interviews and attributes the case to being in the wrong place at the wrong time and being a victim of the judicial system. While the discovery of his criminal past created a firestorm of backlash around him, the rapper’s popularity has only grown stronger thus far in 2018. Singles like “Kooda,” “Keke” and “Billy” are all charting on the Billboard Hot 100 and quieting any talk of his success being a fluke. In addition to rolling out hits and defending his innocence, Tekashi has spent the majority of his time embroiled in beef (of both the industry and street variety), putting a target on his back that the rapper and his Blood gang affiliates seemingly invite, as evidenced by their various run-ins and carefree taunts at critics and the opposition.

As 6ix9ine’s star continues to rise, we compiled a timeline of the Brooklynite’s rap beefs and most controversial moments to date.

1. New Details In 6ix9ine’s Sexual Assault Case Emerge

On December 14, 2017, Jezebel published a report with new details on Tekashi’s sexual misconduct case, which involved a minor and has created an air of controversy and backlash around the Brooklyn rapper. The report contradicted 69’s previously made statements, during which he claimed to have not had any sexual contact with the minor in question (he alleges the incident occurred when he was 17 years old). However, the criminal complaint filed against him states that “the child is sitting on the lap of the defendant [Hernandez] and the defendant has his arms around the child,” and confirms that the rapper, born Daniel Hernandez, was 18 years old when the incident took place. This is all in addition to other revelations that give listeners, critics and artists alike cause to pause in light of allegations levied against the rising star.

2. 6ix9ine’s Beef With Casanova Escalates

In late-December 2017, Brooklyn rapper Casanova unleashed the visual for his song “Set Trippin,” which many speculated was a veiled diss aimed at fellow BK native, 69. In response, 6ix9ine fired back at Casanova during a performance in a New York club, switching the lyrics to his hit single “Gummo,” rapping “Shout out Casanova, but we f**ked that n***a b***h,” while the “Don’t Run” rapper was in attendance. Later that same night, Casanova and 6ix9ine’s crew would get into a verbal altercation outside of the venue and although no violence occurred, it was clear that there was no love lost between the two rappers and their entourages.

3. Tekashi Chokes Out A Fan

On January 7, 2018, during a meet-and-greet for fans set up by him and rapper Ugly God, 6ix9ine got into an altercation with a 16-year-old, who accused the Brooklyn rapper of choking him out. However, Ugly God painted the fan, who allegedly put a camera in Tekashi’s face and proceeded to taunt and hurl slurs at him, as the antagonist in this particular situation, which tempered the potential outrage that might’ve stemmed as a result of the incident.

4. 69 Fails His GED Test

On January 30, 2018, Tekashi got a bit of a break in his sexual misconduct case when the judge presiding over the proceedings decided to delay sentencing after the rapper failed to pass his GED test (one of the stipulations of his plea agreement). She gave the rapper “one last chance” to take the test and adjourned his sentencing hearing to April 10, 2018.

5. Minneapolis Show Ends In Gunfire

The second instance of violence surrounding the problematic rapper took place on February 5, 2018 in Minneapolis when gunshots rang out following a live performance at Prive nightclub. While he walked away unscathed, he addressed the incident on social media shortly after. “Yo, Teka$hi, why they so mad at you? ‘Cause you never gonna get touched,” he bragged in an Instagram video. “Why n***as want me to get touched so badly? It’ll never happen. I told you n***as. They will never touch me. N***as can’t lay a finger on me, man.”

6. Beef With Trippie Redd Sparks On Instagram

In February 2018, 69 got into a heated exchange on Instagram with rapper Trippie Redd, with whom he previously collaborated on the 2017 song “Poles1469.” The back-and-forth began when Trippie, who distanced himself from Tekashi in light of the criminal allegations against him, took a not-so-subliminal shot at the rapper in an Instagram post. “Lol only blood ik that gotta tap in wit krips to be safe,” he commented, questioning the Brooklyn rapper’s street cred. Predictably, 6ix9ine fired back, accusing Trippie of calling the Crips for protection following an altercation in New York City. The Ohio rapper denied the allegation, insisting that it was actually 69 who sought out protection. However, Tekashi had the last word, chiding Trippie for betraying rapper and friend XXXTentacion by working with Drake on “God’s Plan” and having his verse removed from the song prior to its release.

7. 6ix9ine Gets Escorted Out of J. Prince Jr.’s Party

6ix9ine’s presence usually results in fanfare, but was unwanted during his visit to J. Prince Jr.’s block party in Houston, Texas, resulting in him being escorted away from the festivities. The rapper, who has spoken out about his refusal to check-in with gangs across the country to ensure his safety and protection, apparently rubbed Prince the wrong way with his statement. J Prince Jr. took to Instagram to shed light on the situation and warn him that disrespect towards him or his city would not be tolerated on any level. Tekashi, who skipped out on a SXSW show due to J. Prince Jr. and his goons being present and a lack of security, would later write-off his comments as clout chasing.

8. 6ix9ine’s All-Star Weekend Shows Get Canceled

During this year’s NBA All Star weekend, 69 was scheduled to perform at the Belasco theater in Los Angeles on March 16, 2018, but the venue decided to cancel the shows after receiving threats of violence from local Crip gangs in the area.

9. 6ix9ine Gets Into Brawl At LAX

Tekashi’s string of beefs went bicoastal on February 21, 2018 when the rapper and his entourage were involved in a filmed brawl with two men at LAX airport. Although he was not present at the start the fight—which allegedly spurred from comments members of his crew directed at women who where with the men in question—he would pop up in time to get in on the action.

10. Texas Man Arrested For Threatening 6ix9ine

On February 23, 2018, Adam Rodriguez, an alleged member of the Tango Orejon gang, was arrested at San Antonio International Airport by the San Antonio Police Department and charged with making terroristic threats toward Tekashi on social media.Rodriguez took issue with him after the sexual misconduct case, and threatened to do bodily harm to the rapper if he showed up for a scheduled appearance at Bar 32 in San Antonio. However, he was taken into custody the same day 69 was due to arrive in San Antonio, with bond set at $5,000.

11. Tekashi Crowns Himself the King Of New York

Being the biggest rap artist out of New York City has been a coveted bragging right for decades. It is also one that 69 decided to give to himself this past March when he dubbed himself the King of New York in an Instagram video. Basking in the glory of his success and the backlash that has been a byproduct of it, the rapper boasted, “If I wasn’t the King of New York, y’all wouldn’t pay me no mind. If I wasn’t the King of New York, y’all would be like ‘Just let that f**king clown talk, that n***a’s irrelevant.'” However, his statement created much debate in the Big Apple and elsewhere, with the majority voicing their displeasure with his coronation.

12. 6ix9ine And Jay Critch Have IG Beef

Spreading love is the Brooklyn way, but that apparently wasn’t the case in early March 2018 when rapper Jay Critch accused Tekashi of being jealous of his success and talking negatively about him behind his back. “I never hated on @6ix9ine_ never said a word about him,” Critch wrote on Instagram before adding, “but he clearly feels a way about me.” The “Gummo” rapper called out Critch for sneak-dissing him on Instagram and offer to meet up with him in their hometown. “Anyway, we both from Brooklyn. It ain’t nothing to meet up you down the street,” he wrote, but the two have yet to cross paths.

13. The Game Calls Tekashi Out, He Responds

6ix9ine added to his growing list of adversaries on March 16, 2018, when The Game took aim at him during a performance in Europe, calling him “Fake-a** Blood” and goading the crowd into a “F**k 6ix9ine!” chant. In response, 69 hopped on Instagram to share his thoughts, dubbing The Game a “clout chaser” and voicing his amusement in veteran rappers’ aggravation towards him. The two would continue to take jabs at another through social media, posting images of each other from younger years and questioning their pedigree as gang-bangers. The Game also voiced outrage at 6ix9ine crowning himself as the King of New York, a claim that ruffled more than a few feathers in the five boroughs and beyond.

14. Tekashi’s Arrogant Breakfast Club Interview

Amid all of the controversy and bad blood surrounding him, 6ix9ine stopped by The Breakfast Club to speak on the various beefs he’s been involved in, particularly with Compton rapper YG and Brooklyn upstart Casanova. During the interview, 69 jokingly refers to YG as “the dude that was hot mad long ago” and accuses him of coming at him negatively, whereas he claims Casanova has been attempting to use his name for publicity and to further his own career. Although Casanova would not issue a response, YG clapped back on Instagram, barking “On Bompton Piru, f**k 6ix9ine, nigga. On Bloods. 400 said it, b***h.” Tekashi found amusement in getting under YG’s skin, replying, “Ya’ll grown a** men. A little f**king kid got you in your feelings, Blood,” in a video of his own, taken while the rapper was taking a dip in a swimming pool.

15. Bhad Babie Disses 6ix9ine

6ix9ine found himself a new foe to engage with after attributing viral sensation-turned-rapper Bhad Bhabie’s fame to assaulting her mother and that her issues with him stemmed from him refusing to do a song with her. Bhad Bhabie addressed 6ix9ine’s statements on Instagram Live, claiming that nobody would know about him if it wasn’t for Trippie Redd and going as far as threatening to “pull up” on the Brooklyn firebrand during her lengthy tirade.

16. Tekashi Starts Beef With Adrien Broner

All of 6ix9ine’s beefs may have been rap-related prior to April 16, 2018, but that would quickly changed when the controversial spitter found himself in the crosshairs of boxer Adrien Broner. He left a comment under a photo of Broner and radio personality Charlamagne The God, calling him a “clown.” Broner got wind of the ballsy rapper’s remark and went on a vicious tirade against the “Gummo” rapper in an Instagram video, threatening to “pull up” on 6ix9ine during his visit to New York and warning, “I ain’t one of these rap n***as you be trolling with.” However, the whole exchange was a ruse for publicity. Broner walked out to Tekashi’s hit “Gummo” during his bout against Jessie Vargas on April 21, 2018 and shouted him out during his post-fight interview after 6ix9ine—who had planned to walk Broner to the ring—was removed from the building.

17. A Shooting Happened At Casanova’s Music Video Set

Tekashi’s feud with Casanova reignited after the rapper taunted Casanova and his crew in response to footage of them being shot at during a music video shoot in Brooklyn on April 19, 2018. Tekashi wrote, “You keep my name in your mouth. How you getting shot in ya own hood. Can’t even shoot a video in Brooklyn.” Although Casanova denied 69’s claim, an investigation into the shooting has resulted in a member of 6ix9ine’s camp being listed as a suspect. This news followed another dust-up between the two rappers and their factions outside of the Barclays Center on April 21, 2018. During the altercation, a gun was fired, a sign that the their bitter rivalry may potentially take a deadly turn.