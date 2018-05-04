A lot of Yeezy fans think Kanye West has lost his mind after making a series of outrageous comments about Trump and slavery in the past week. Tekashi 6ix9ine, on the other hand, just think the Chicago native is trolling. The rapper said he knows that for a fact, because Ye learned the move from him.

TMZ caught up with the other controversial rapper as he was heading to his car to get his thoughts on Kanye’s recent wave of media coverage. When asked what he thought about Ye’s current situation, Tekashi suggested it was all just a publicity stunt. “Bro, I he learned from Tekashi,” he stated. “Yo, I got to troll, I got to troll to get my sales out. He’s about to come out with an album or something.” While Kanye is reportedly gearing up to drop a number of different projects, Charlamagne Tha God told VIBE that he doesn’t believe any of his latest stunts have been to gain publicity; he simply thinks he doesn’t have the proper information.

Tekashi also commented on Kanye’s reportedly beef with the Crips. Daz Dillinger reportedly sent out a threat to the rapper, giving Crips license to jump Ye. “Put the guns down,” Tekashi, who is reportedly affiliated with the opposing Bloods gang, stated. “Everything is love. Work it out in the streets.”

Check out Tekashi’s recent comments below.