Brooklyn Love: Tekashi69 And Casanova Officially End Their Beef

Last week, 6ix9ine’s manager, Tr3yway announced that beef with fellow Brooklyn rapper Casanova has officially come to an end.

Today (May 19), the “Gummo” rapper made it official by posting a video on his Instagram account, showing himself and 2X at New York City’s Club Lust, in good spirits. In the video, 6ix9ine said that there was an misunderstanding between the two rapper as opposed to beef.

The “Don’t Run” rapper confirmed 6ix9ine’s statement by saying: “leave us alone, leave us alone. No police contact.”

The root of 6ix9ine and Cas’ beef is still unclear. According to the streets, Casanova came for Tekashi with his diss track “Set Trippin,” rapping, “If you want smoke ain’t nothing we gotta speak ’bout/See you with that red flag on what that be bout?” The lyrics were aimed directly at the rapper’s Blood-affiliation, which is often contested.

Never the one to back down, 6ix9ine responded during a performance at NYC’s Club FREQ. “Shout out Casanova. We f**ked that n***a’s b***h,” he said to the packed venue. Recently, 6ix9ine and Casanova’s crew bumped heads at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. According to TMZ, Tekashi and his team were walking down a hallway to a VIP section when they bumped into Casanova and his people along the way. TMZ reports that the two crews began pushing each other before someone allegedly fired a round from a .32 caliber. Tekashi has since been banned from performing at that arena.