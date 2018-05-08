Tekashi69 Has No Ties To Alleged Affiliate Arrested In Barclays Shooting

Rapper Tekashi69 has distanced himself from an alleged affiliate who was arrested for the April 21 shooting at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

TMZ reports Brooklyn native Fuguan Lovick was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment for firing a weapon at the arena during the Adrien Boner vs. Jessie Vargas fight. Tekashi and fellow Brooklyn-bred artist Cassanova’s entourages got into a scuffle when the shots were fired. Despite finding a 32. caliber shell, no injuries or fatalities were reported and no arrests were made until now.

Initially, NYPD officials accused Tekashi69’s manager Tr3way of firing the gun until they were able to identify Lovick as the suspect. However, Tr3way is still under investigation for allegedly being involved in another shooting that took place hours prior to the event. Police obtained footage of 69’s manager allegedly being filmed chasing after a tailing car.

A close source has confirmed to TMZ that Lovick has no affiliation with neither ’69, Tr3way, or any other member of his crew.

Tekashi69 has since been banned from the Barclays Center as part of the fallout from the shooting.

Meanwhile, the polarizing rapper has been enjoying his birthday with rapper Cuban Doll. He’s also released the visuals to “Gotti,” where he’s seen giving away money to residents in Puerto Rico.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BigZnm9g0jH/