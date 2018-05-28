Despite 6ix9ine’s legal troubles and beef, the rookie rapper doesn’t appear to be going anywhere soon. On Sunday (May 27), the Brooklyn native released the video for is new song, “Tati” featuring DJ SpinKing.

The video–filmed and directed by Trifle Drew– is classic Tekashi: Acting wild and finding himself surrounded by a bunch of dancing dudes and half-dressed women.

“Pour a semi, pull up to the cribby, uh/Licky-licky, licky on my blicky, uh/Take a flicky, make a movie with me, uh/Take a flicky, make em real trippy, uh,” he raps on the Boi-1da, DJ SpinKing and CuBeatz-produced track.

A Timeline Of Tekashi 6ix9ine's Controversial Moments Shock value seems to be the name of the game in today's rap world, which has seen a rise in nihilistic upstarts who are known as much for their exploits outside of music as they are for the Billboard hits they continuously churn out MORE >>

In related 6ix9ine news, last week (May 20), the rapper was arrested for driving without a license in Brooklyn. The 22-year-old was also charged with assaulting a police officer.

The rapper has also squashed his beef with Casanova. 6ix9ine’s manager, Tr3yway announced that beef with fellow Brooklyn rapper has officially come to an end. Tekashi made it official by posting a video on his Instagram account, showing himself and 2X in good spirits at New York City’s Club Lust. In the video, 6ix9ine expressed there was a misunderstanding between the two rappers.

Watch the video above.