Cynthia Marie Randolph left her two children in a sweltering hot car to die as she went inside her house to smoke weed and nap. On Monday (April 30) Randolph was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to the New York Daily News.

The 25-year-old was found guilty by jurors of two counts of injury to a child after leaving her two-year-old daughter Juliet Ramirez and her 16-month-old son Cavanaugh Ramirez in the car. The Parker County jurors sentenced her to 20 years for each count and the sentences will run concurrently according to assistant district attorney Jeff Swain.

Her children died on May 26 of last year after she admitted to leaving them in the car in order to “teach them a lesson” because her daughter was playing in the car and refused to get out. Randolph assumed her two-year-old could manage to not only get herself out but also her 16-month-old brother out of the car without help. She then went into the house and proceeded to smoke weed and nap for more than two hours.

The children did not stand a chance in the hot car as temperatures reached nearly 100 degrees that day. They died within 30 minutes of being left in the car and first responders’ contributed the cause of death to their body temperatures. Randolph later admitted to prosecutors she broke the car window in an attempt to make it look like an accident.