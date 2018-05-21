Dimitrios Pagourtzis, the 17-year-old suspect in a deadly school shooting at a Santa Fe high school, reportedly studied mass shootings of the past before killing 10 students and teachers and wounding 13 others. A source told ABC News he “used aspects of those (attacks) in his own shooting.”

Mirroring the attacks in Parkland, Fla., the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012, and Columbine High school in 1999, Pagourtzis snuck a .38 caliber pistol and Remington shotgun in his black coat and brought it to school Friday morning (May 18) and opened fire before the first bell rang.

Pagourtzis surrendered without attempting suicide, although The New York Times reports he admitted “that he didn’t have the courage to commit the suicide.” He’s charged with capital murder and aggravated assault against a public servant. Although he won’t face the death penalty since he’s younger than 18 years old, his maximum punishment is life in prison and has to serve at least 40 years before becoming eligible for parole.

The suspect is described as a “quiet loner who played on the football team.” His family said in a statement that they were “as shocked as anyone else” when learning about the attack, according to Reuters. Over the weekend several victims and families mourned the loss of their loved one.