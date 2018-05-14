Teyana Taylor Responds To Azealia Banks’ Accusations Regarding “Fade” Choreography
Teyana Taylor may have been enjoying Sunday’s Mother’s Day festivities with her family but today (May 14), she had all the time in the world to respond to accusations of choreography snatching by way of Azealia Banks.
In a recent behind-the-scenes clip for the upcoming Banks’ video for “Anna Wintour,” the musician, who is embroiled in a beef with Cardi B, is seen dancing. An Instagram user commented that the choreography reminds them of Teyana’s from the Kanye West “Fade” video.
Banks responded “lol you mean the choreography she stole from @bornready_matt and tried not to give him credit for until a lawyer got involved…” Matthew Pasterisa is the choreographer for the “Anna Wintour” visual.
Taylor, using the big mouth filter on Instagram/Snapchat, said “what stolen choreo?” The caption read, “@bornready_matt give ya friend some clarity with all her inaccurate information, so she can stop spewing out all of this false information.”
Much of the “Fade” video was choreographed by Jae Blaze, however, Pasteria did have a hand in some of the moves, which were originally intended for use in a Beyonce video that didn’t happen. He responded to today’s chatter on his personal Instagram, writing that he felt like he was in the dark about the 2016 video, but all was okay between him and Taylor.
“Honestly, I didn’t know any thing about “FADE”, I didn’t Get any calls about it and I didn’t Receive any pay …. (SHE DID GIVE ME SOME CREDIT),” he wrote. “I was truly hurt and Felt Stolen from …. I took it with a Grain of Salt and Continued to remain Humble.”
In a separate post, Taylor noted that since Kanye West is a spontaneous creative, no one knew when “Fade” was going to drop. Therefore, no one involved in the music video was compensated, not even its star.
“This could have all been avoided if you would have checked your friend [Banks] from the gate,” she wrote. “[Fade] was an amazing look for EVERYONE involved INCLUDING YOU!!! In which you prematurely jumped in your feelings thinking that you weren’t credited.”
@azealiabanks So I was too busy enjoying my Mother’s Day yesterday! But today is a new day! Junie is taking a nap so mama got ah lil bit of time TAHDAY!!!! WASSUP!!!! @bornready_matt give ya friend some clarity with all her inaccurate information, so she can stop spewing out all of this false information.
10-1-11: I posted this Beyonce “End of Time” Choreography on YouTube. When I used to Teach Dance classes in a Basement. To make things very Clear I am very THANKFUL FOR THE VMA OPPORTUNITY And I Thanked you @teyanataylor Numerous of Times and Showed love. I’m Truly Blessed for it BUT Honestly, I didn’t know any thing about “FADE”, I didn’t Get any calls about it and I didn’t Receive any pay …. (SHE DID GIVE ME SOME CREDIT) I was truly hurt and Felt Stolen from …. I took it with a Grain of Salt and Continued to remain Humble. I’m not here to Drag anyone and this wasn’t intentional but the TRUTH IS THE TRUTH ! (NO WE DIDN’T GO TO Court)
2011 (video uploaded to YouTube a year later once we knew for sure it was not being used by bey) Why didn’t you respond directly to me Matt?? @bornready_matt First off, FADE was something that was VERY spontaneous! Anyone that knows how Kanye is, knows that spontaneous is his get down. Newsflash! I did “Dark Fantasy” 3 hrs before he had to turn in MBDTF, and guess what??? I was NEVER credited!!! That’s the difference, you were! But it was nonetheless still a good look & a Blessing for me, in which I recognized that, and didn’t feel so called “stolen from”. NOONE knew he was going to even put the video out! Therefore NOONE got paid!!! Not even Me!!! It was an amazing look for EVERYONE involved INCLUDING YOU!!! In which you prematurely jumped in your feelings thinking that you weren’t credited. Do I need to post screenshots of your apologies saying that you jumped to conclusions?? Do we need to open up that can of worms?? Do we need to post the screenshots of the convo between my mom/manager and your manager just yesterday?? This could have all been avoided if you would have checked your friend from the gate. And for the record, only a very small portion of our choreo that WE created that was used to present to Beyonce for “End Of Time”, but was never used because she got pregnant with Blu was even used. I was actually extending you a look, but you were being too narrow minded to even see your Blessing! WE’VE BEEN CREATING WHAT YOU CALL “our legacy” since 2005!!! Never forget! P.S. funny how you posted a video of you teaching a dance class doing this choreo, but if my memory serves me correctly, isn’t this the same time I submitted OUR video to @tytryone for consideration for Bey? IT WAS NEVER A SECRET THIS PORTION OF THE CHOREO WAS OLD AND WAS ORIGINALLY CREATED FOR BEYONCE! IVE SAID THAT IN EVERY INTERVIEW! And GO BACK AND READ YA OWN INTERVIEWS OF U ADMITTING WE CREATED THE CHOREO TOGETHER. U WANTED CLOUT HERE U GO! Enjoy! And you was just smiling in my face at the @juniebeenails salon opening! Lol a couple of months ago.