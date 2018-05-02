Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Deny Breakup Rumors With Sexy Video

Rumors began swirling yesterday (May 1), that everyone’s favorite couple, Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert had unfortunately broken up. While many blogs alluded to infidelity on Shumpert’s part, the couple hopped in the discussion to set the record straight. Teyana and Iman are still together and seem to be happier than ever.

The G.O.O.D. Music artist shared a short video clip on her IG Stories late Monday night, dispelling the gossip. The video shows Taylor grinding on her husband as he props her up in the air during a party. “The only split petunia is doing,” the message read, “issa split on the d**k.”

This isn’t the first time Teyana and Iman have fallen victim to the rumor mill. Following reports of Tristan Thompson cheating on his then-pregnant girlfriend Khloe Kardashian, the same mistress claimed she had sexual relations with Shumpert as well. Teyana quickly called the girl out on social media, dismissing hr allegations.

The couple currently have a show on VH1 entitled Teyana & Iman, which delves behind the scenes of their marriage and family life. It airs every Monday at 10 p.m. EST. In the meantime, check out the sexy video of the lovebirds below.