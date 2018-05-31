Teyana Taylor Responds To Reports On Iman Shumpert & Drake’s Baby Mama

Much of the hip-hop industry has put on their investigative hats in order to uncover more information on Drake’s alleged baby mama Sophie Brussaux. A new report today (May 31) claimed that Brussaux was first involved with A$AP Rocky, Iman Shumpert, and James Harden. With just a mention of Shumpert’s name, many fans were wondering what his wife, Teyana Taylor would have to say about his past relations. So, the singer and actress hopped on social media to answer any lingering questions.

Apparently, Taylor isn’t bothered by the recent reports. “No need to kill him in his sleep or get da strap,” she tweeted on May 31. “Lol He dealt with her before him & I even personally knew one another! I ain’t got nothing to do with dat.”

No need to kill him in his sleep or get da strap! Lol He dealt with her before him & I even personally knew one another! I ain’t got nothing to do with dat. 🙅🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/Qki3pIoGCN — TEYANA M.J. SHUMPERT (@TEYANATAYLOR) May 31, 2018

As previously reported, the new info regarding Brussaux’s past affairs was handed down to Pusha T from A$AP Rocky. Rocky reportedly gifted Push with the info in order to write bars on his latest diss track, “The Story of Adidon.”

Drake has yet to respond to allegations of Brussaux and a secret son. Check out Teyana Taylor’s comments regarding the report in the tweet above.