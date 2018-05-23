With nostalgia dictating trends in fashion and pop culture, Karl Kani has teamed up with UK brand Pretty Little Thing to release a capsule collection celebrating 90s style. And to bring the collection to life, Teyana Taylor has reportedly been tapped as the face of the new campaign.

The capsule collection features 45 pieces, including outwear, cropped-tops, short-shorts, and bodysuits. Each piece also incorporates Karl Kani’s logo and signature stripes in an array of vibrant 90s-themed colors.

Teyana Taylor is definitely a great fit for the new collection, considering the singer and actress’ love for 90s trends and culture. Taylor recently opened Junie Bee Nails, a nail salon in New York City that pays homage to the eclectic style of that era.

Karl Kani was originally launched in 1989 by Carl Williams. Other celebrities including Missy Elliott have been spotted in the designs. The Karl Kani x Pretty Little Thing collection is reportedly available now. Prices range from $15 to $60.

For more information regarding the line, click here. You can also check out the lookbook for the new capsule collection above.