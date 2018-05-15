Rap-A-Lot Records CEO James Prince reportedly visited The Notorious B.I.G. and Diddy (nee Puff Daddy) a few weeks before the rapper’s untimely murder, and their conversation could have very well saved Big’s life.

According to TMZ, the Houston-based music entrepreneur reportedly rushed to the set of Biggie’s “Hypnotize” video in February 1997, due to concerns for their safety in Los Angeles. The site says that he heard chatter about a possible “revenge hit” on the Brooklyn MC, stemming from “widespread, but unsubstantiated rumors” that the Bad Boy Records duo had something to do with Tupac’s death just months earlier.

“We’re told James urged them to take the threats seriously and consider leaving town — especially when he saw how relaxed security was on the set — but they seemed unfazed, and more focused on completing the video,” writes the site.

As we know, just two months later, Biggie was fatally shot outside of a VIBE Party in L.A. at the Petersen Automotive Museum. More information about the matter will reportedly be detailed in Prince’s book The Art and Science of Respect, which is due out next month. The book will come with a foreward by Drake, and will explore Prince’s reasons behind his success, which he says is “heart, loyalty, and commitment.”