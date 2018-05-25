The Weeknd’s cultural influence continues to grow as the singer announced on Friday (May 25) that he will be opening an incubator that will foster emerging artists in his native-Toronto.

As reported by Pitchfork, The Weeknd teased this venture via an Instagram post where he revealed the name of the project, HXOUSE. One of his partners in this project is creative director, La Mar Taylor. In addition to Taylor, The Weeknd has also enlisted sport-and-entertainment marketer, Ahmed Ismail, to help fund what is described as a “creative and digital incubator.”

According to the non-profit’s website, HXOUSE’s goal is to “facilitate connections between talent and industry to build mutually beneficial relationships.”

The first HXOUSE will be a 30,000 square-foot building built through a partnership with an urban development organization, Artscape, in Toronto and is set to open in the fall of 2018.