The very unwarranted arrest of T.I. on Wednesday (May 16) brought about many questions as to why the arrest happened– from the man himself.

TMZ shared footage from the Henry County Jail in Georgia rather quickly just hours after the arrest that took place outside the rapper’s gated community early Wednesday morning. The rapper and mogul was cited on misdemeanor charges of simple assault, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness after he was refused entry into the community. According to reports, the rapper realized he forgot his key card and asked a guard to let him in around the 4 am hour. The rapper reportedly had to wake up the employee who refused him to let him in. T.I., real name Tip Harris, then asked him to call his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris to confirm his identity. During the call, the guard said to Tiny, “”Who the f*** do you think you is talking to me like this?”

T.I. was eventually let into the neighborhood but went back to the entrance to get the employee’s name and speak to the supervisor. After a brief back and forth, police arrived and arrested the rapper without hearing his version of the incident. The footage above shows this as Tip asks the arresting officer why he was arrested to which the cop deemed him acting a fool in the situation.

“I wasn’t acting like no fool,” T.I. says to the officer. “How was I acting like a fool? Because I was questioning the person [who’s paid] with the taxes I pay for? Even if you feel that he didn’t have to answer me, what makes you so sure that I had to be arrested? I had a right to come back. I paid millions of dollars for the house in that neighborhood.”

The officer attempts to brush him off, but Tip stands his ground. “No sir, I’m not arguing, I’m merely asking a question,” he said. “Why was I arrested? You say I was acting a fool, how so? Because I came back and questioned the man? I shouldn’t have came back? That’s my right as a tax paying citizen. Why does that constitute for me to be arrested? You still haven’t answered my question.”

The guard reportedly left out a lot of details about the incident, including how T.I. had to wake him up. He also claimed he felt threatened by the rapper, while T.I. says he had no plans to get physical with the guard.

T.I. was released without bail. The police or the guard’s supervisor reportedly chose not to watch the surveillance video to confirm what actually happened.