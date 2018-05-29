William Stewart, the ex-husband of comedienne Tiffany Haddish, is suing the Girls Trip scene-stealer over a chapter in her best-selling book The Last Black Unicorn, which he claims depicted him as an abuser.

According to TMZ, Stewart believes that the chapter “The Ex-Husband” painted him as a complete monster, and he is suing Haddish for libel, slander and defamation. Additionally, he is asking for $1,000,000 in damages for the “patently untrue” claims. The book’s co-author Tucker Max and the publishing company Simon & Schuster are also named in the suit.

“While Haddish never mentions Stewart by name, he claims he’s the only person she’s ever been married to, making him easily identifiable,” the site reads. “According to the lawsuit…Haddish details her ex-husband choking, kidnapping and stalking her during their 5-year marriage.” The biography also reportedly claims that Stewart’s abuse was the reason that Haddish lost their unborn child. Stewart says in the lawsuit that they lost the child because his ex-wife had an abortion.

“Powerful people and influential corporations can’t intentionally and recklessly destroy someone’s reputation with malicious lies for their own profit,” said Stewart’s attorney Michael Sterling. “After exhausting our ability to solve this matter privately, we have been left with no choice, but to seek legal recourse. We look forward to our day in court.”

Representatives for Haddish have not commented on the lawsuit.