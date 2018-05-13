During an interview with Maria Shriver, Tina Knowles-Lawson revealed she placed her daughters in counseling early on to deal with Beyonce’s rising celebrity, a decision that wasn’t met with rousing support from the entire family.

“My family was like ‘you’re going to make them crazy because they’re too young for you to take them,’ but I wanted Beyoncé to be sensitive to the fact that Solange had to deal with being a little bit in her shadow,” Knowles-Lawson said. “It made her way more sensitive and protected and they’re still fiercely protective of each other.”

Knowles-Lawson spoke candidly with Shriver for her Architects of Change segment Friday (May 11) and revealed when she was growing up she thought her mother loved her brother more. Not wanting Solange to feel the way she did growing up, Knowles-Lawson took special measures to ensure both her daughters knew they were loved.

“I had days that I devoted to [each of them]. On Wednesdays, I took off from work and that was Solange’s day. She was a lot younger than Beyoncé and it was tough because [Beyoncé] was five years older and Beyoncé was this little superstar in our city,” Knowles Lawson said.

The former hairstylist and seamstress also wanted Beyonce to understand her little sister simply wanted to hang around, and she hoped counseling would help.

“I took them to counseling so that, very early, the counselor could help Beyoncé be more sensitive to Solange,” Knowles-Lawson explained. “She couldn’t stand her for a minute. You know, they were little, [Solange] was all in her stuff, trying to hang around her and her friends and Beyoncé was really irritated but it made her more sensitive to who her sister was and what she had to deal with because of her.”

While Beyonce has gone on to became a master performer and entertainer, Solange has also carved out her own lane as one of the most artistic and thought–provoking singers of this generation. Yet despite their individual success, Solange and Beyonce are fiercely protective of each other so it looks like Knowles-Lawson’s efforts worked.