According to Tinashe’s younger brother, NBA player Ben Simmons cheated on his sister with Kendall Jenner. The young man took to Twitter to quote tweet a Page Six article about how the 76ers rookie and the socialite are a new item. While the Joyride singer and the baller broke up on Sunday (May 27), the tabloid says that Jenner and Simmons have been dating for weeks.

“Never met you before in my life,” he wrote. “Days after u break my sis heart u do this… ppl all lied on her talking fake news about my sis *doing kardashian sh*t * u cheat on her w a Jenner DONOVAN MITCHELL ROY f**k ni**a.” The latter jab pertains to a mini-fued between Simmons and the Utah Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell over a shirt featuring the definition of “rookie,” after the Sixers player said no other first-year players impress him. Simmons sat out all season with a foot injury.

Days ago, rumors spread that Simmons left Tinashe because she was ‘doing Kardashian sh*t.’ “She is way too public with everything,” a friend of Simmons told MTO. “They just started dating and this girl is calling up paparazzi and sh*t like that.” The irony isn’t lost on us, either.

Messages of support flooded the “Superlove” star’s brother’s feed, and he apologized about taking the persona matter to the social media site.

“It was actually the only way to defend my sister against all this bullsh*t,” he wrote about calling Simmons out on Twitter. “And i’m prolly gonna be fighting some ni**as from philly for another couple hours so if y’all mute me don’t worry, it’s all good.”

