As the summertime slowly creeps on us, it looks like it’s almost time for fellas to get their whips cleaned up and stunt for the beautiful ladies. And Tory Lanez understands this well as he delivers the latest set of visuals from his sophomore album, Memories Don’t Die. He takes us to the good ol’ car wash in the video for the standout rump shaker, “B.I.D.”

We watch as Tory Lanez, draped in a colorful jacket, pulls up to a car wash to get his ride cleaned up by gorgeous women in bikinis. From there, the Toronto rapper/singer parlays between the car wash and a café with the crew. Though, why he has that jacket on in (what appears to be) such warm weather is beyond anyone’s comprehension.

In an interview with Zane Lowe around the time the song was formally unveiled back in March, Tory Lanez broke down the significance of “B.I.D.” and why it was one of his favorite songs from the album. “It’s one of my favorite records on the project,” he said. “To me it’s the most fun record and the record to make you just feel good.”

Lanez will also be hitting the road once again this year in support of the Memories Don’t Die, kicking things off in Miami for the Rolling Loud festival on May 11 and wrapping up in Europe on Oct. 9. Fans across the globe can cop their tickets right here. In the meantime, check out the visual below.