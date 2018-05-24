Here’s The Tracklist For A$AP Rocky’s ‘Testing’ Album

It’s an exciting time for hip-hop. Not only is Pusha T releasing his Daytona effort tomorrow (May 25), but A$AP Rocky’s Testing album hits the streets as well.

In celebration of the release of Lord Pretty Flacko’s third studio album, the Harlem native announced a free New York City concert, which he’s calling “CASE STUDY: 001,” tonight in New York City. As the anticipation for Testing builds, the tracklist and production credits have been revealed.

The rapper born Rakim Mayers took to Twitter to unveil the production credits and features. Rocky called on Hector Delgado, Boi-1da, Skepta and others for the album’s instrumentals. For features, he reached out to Kid Cudi, FKA Twigs, French Montana, Frank Ocean, Kodak Black, Skepta, among others.

Also, Rocky recently sat with Zane Lowe’s Beats 1, where he discussed working with Frank Ocean and FKA Twigs.

One of my favorite tunes is featuring Frank Ocean and Ms. Lauryn Hill. It’s called “Purity,” Rocky said. “I love that one. Another one that I love is the F.K.A Twigs collaboration called “F**k Sleep.”

“It’s always good, brother. I mean, sparring with Frank is the best training you can get,” Rocky said about Frank Ocean. “I love it because it’s art at its purest form and when we are in the studio, aware of the environment, there’s is no egos, man. It’s really like just friends, just honestly sparring and trying to make the best of the best, and get the best out of each other. We’ve got a Kid Cudi feature on there. I was just f**king stoked about that. I was working a lot with Lana Del Rey for the past two years. I worked a lot with Tame Impala and MGMT, so it was just like, the people I finally wanted to work with. It’s been happening, and now, finally, within my career, I could just showcase that, and show people, like, yo, these are the people I grew up with, these are the people I admire.”

OFFICIAL CREDITS AND TRACKLIST pic.twitter.com/7my4tgBoy9 — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) May 24, 2018