More trouble embroils the Weinstein name in 2018. In 2017, Harvey Weinstein, co-founder of The Weinstein Company, was essentially ousted from the industry after sexual misconduct allegations from over 80 women piled up against him. Despite the controversy surrounding the company, they worked with Paramount Network—formerly Spike TV—and JAY-Z to release Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story (Jay also worked with The Weinstein Company to produce TIME: The Kalief Browder Story).

Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, the parents of slain teen Trayvon Martin and co-authors of Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin, initially gave JAY-Z and the affiliate film production houses their blessing for the six-part series. “We are humbled and excited to embark upon this new beginning with Shawn Carter, Harvey, and Paramount,” they had said in a press release. “We know this means a lot to this country.” However, Deadline now reports that the shamed company is being accused of owing them a significant amount of money.

Martin’s parents claim that the company owes them at least $150,000 for optioning the TV and film rights to the book and feel that they should be given the aforementioned producer payment. They reportedly filed documents in Delaware bankruptcy court to support these claims.

This won’t be the first time the company’s pockets turned up shallow. The now bankrupt company also owes several others, such as Ryan Coogler, Quentin Tarantino, Robert DeNiro and Malia Obama, for past work with the company.