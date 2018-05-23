Contrary to what some of his friends believe, Trippie Redd isn’t trying to hear any slander about J. Cole. In fact, he believes the KOD lyricist is one of the greatest rappers of all time. During his time in Miami for Rolling Loud, the Ohio spitter sat down with Montreality in his trailer to talk about a handful of topics like the “realest s**t” he ever wrote and the budding love story between him and his lady Angvish. Midway into the interview, Redd said he considered Cole to be “one of the G.O.A.T’s” when he first started listening to him years ago.

“I grew up listening to J. Cole,” Redd said. “I just knew when he first came out that he was one of the G.O.A.T’s. He’s hard, regardless of what you think. He is a rapper. He gives you nothing but bars and lyrical play which is amazing. His lyrical play is distinct. It’s more so… he’ll say some real s**t and he’ll play around with it and give you the real s**t the whole time.”

Since KOD impacted the rap game in April, Redd’s close circle of rising rap stars like Smokepurpp and Lil Pump blatantly disrespected the Dreamville CEO on social media and during shows in response to his diss track “1985.” Now that Pump and Cole have squashed their beef, other artists like Redd have the opportunity to give credit to the iconic MCs that came before them.

Despite previously sparking a beef with a mixture of new and seasoned artists like Shad “Bow Wow” Moss and Tekashi 69, Redd takes the higher road by showing respect for Cole’s craft.

“I really appreciate him and f**k with his music because he’s doing something for the culture that a lot of other people aren’t doing,” Trippie added before mocking his version of today’s stereotypical rapper.

Watch Montreality’s full interview with Trippie Redd below.