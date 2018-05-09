Trippie Redd Ignites Beef With XXXTentacion, And Hints At 22-Song Album

We thought the beef between Trippie Redd and XXXtentacion was over after the two rappers resolved their differences at a concert earlier this year. Well, things change. And Trippie has more to say, because the “Hellboy” rapper called out the Florida MC again.

During a recent Instagram Live session, Trippie claimed that XXX stole his and Ski Mask The Slump God’s style.

“X the same type of nigga though,” the Canton, Ohio native said. “Fuck X, too. He a bitch, too. He stole Ski Mask [The Slump God] style. He stole my style. He just collided with his shit. All you nigga’s bitches, bro. All you nigga’s hoes.”

Trippie continued:

“I’m out in L.A. I’m not no hoe,” Trippie said. “I’m not no bitch, nigga. You got a problem with me, pull up.”

In March, XXX shouted out Trippie Redd during a benefit concert in his home state, Florida. The “Hope” rapper even described Trippie as an “amazing artist.”

It still unclear as to what started the first round of beef between the the former friends. Trippie Redd alleges that XXX was jealous of Trippie’s relationship with Drake.

In related Trippie news, the rapper recently revealed that he’s about to drop a 22-album project.