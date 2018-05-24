During an interview on Fox & Friends this morning, Donald Trump took time out of his busy tweeting schedule to make remarks about the recent NFL policy regarding players who choose to kneel during the national anthem.

“I think that’s good,” said Trump when asked about his feelings on the new policy. “I don’t think people should be staying in the locker rooms, but still I think it’s good. you have to stand proudly for the National Anthem.”

Elsewhere, Trump suggested that players who protest the anthem shouldn’t be in America. “You shouldn’t be playing, you shouldn’t be there,” he continued. “Maybe they shouldn’t be in the country.”

According to the new policy enacted yesterday, the NFL will possibly fine players who kneel during the “Star-Spangled Banner,” and if they choose to protest the anthem, they are welcome to stay in the locker room.

“Today’s decision by the @NFL is a win for the fans, a win for @POTUS, and a win for America. Americans can once again come together around what unites us – our flag, our military, and our National Anthem. Thank you NFL. #ProudToStand,” wrote Vice President Mike Pence after news of the new policy made the rounds.

The American Civil Liberties Union wrote on Twitter that enacting punishments for the players who are peacefully protesting is “dangerous and un-American.”