An Amber Alert has been put in place after a Tulsa, Oklahoma mother reportedly stabbed her 11-year-old daughter before abducting her 7-year-old daughter.

According to ABC News, authorities were called to 39-year-old Taheerah Ahmad’s north Tulsa home Monday (May 14) after a witness reported the stabbing. Law enforcement arrived and found the kitchen in flames and the 11-year-old girl with multiple stab wounds.

One of Ahmad’s kids a 9-year-old escaped to a relative’s house and recounted the gruesome details to police. According to the child, her mother “duct taped their hands, put socks in their mouths” and then Ahmad began stabbing the 11 year old, police said.

Suspect and Victim from AMBER ALERT pic.twitter.com/noJBfyoVX2 — Tulsa Police (@TulsaPolice) May 15, 2018

The 9-year-old said she broke free to get help, but by the time authorities arrived her mother left with her sister Hafsa. Oklahoma police said the 11-year-old, which has been listed in critical condition, was stabbed so many times they were unable to count the exact number of wounds.

“The story that we received was that the 7-year-old helped the 9-year-old escape the residence,” a police spokesperson said to reporters. “This is very fluid. It’s moving very fast and we have a traumatized witness who has given us information.”

Police aren’t sure where Ahmad may be headed. She formally lived in Tennessee and Texas. It’s also been reported she could be suffering from mental health illness or drug related problem.