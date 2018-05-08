The Met Gala has become known to be one of the biggest nights in fashion. Monday (May 7) was no different as everyone from Rihanna to Chadwick Boseman came to shut the carpet down. While many meticulously plan every detail closely with a designer of their choice, some like Solange Knowles let the people have a vote.

The 31-year-old songstress held a poll on Twitter to let her 4.2 million closest followers have a say so in what she wore to this year’s “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” themed Gala. The deleted-poll featured five various looks. In the tweet, Solange wrote, “Dead a** about to let y’all pick my Met Gala look cuz I can’t handle the anxiety rn . . . Which saint shall I draw energy from and pull up to the function as?”

Her followers alongside her stylist for the Met Gala, Songo, knew just the energy to draw as they decided on an all black glossy Iris van Herpen 2012 couture collection ensemble complete with a gold headpiece reminiscent of a halo and the pièce de résistance: a durag. The durag doubled as a sort of cape that read, “My God Wears A Durag.” (Let. Them. Know.)

i feel heavenly in black -

the function #metball pic.twitter.com/xV4AHgQThZ — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) May 7, 2018

Who knew a last minute moment of indecision would have created such an iconic look?

