Twitter was up late last night (May 29) after Pusha T dropped his new diss track aimed at Drake. The single, entitled, “The Story Adidon,” took directs shot at the OVO artist, his family issues, and more.

On the track – which Pusha rapped over JAY-Z’s “The Story of O.J. – he takes shots at Drake’s strained relationship with his father. He also alleges that Drake has a secret son by a porn star. “You are hiding a child let that boy come home / Deadbeat mothafucka, playin’ border patrol, ooh /Adonis is your son,” he raps. “And he deserves more than an Adidas press run, that’s real / Love that baby / respect that girl / Forget she’s a pornstar, let her be your world, yuugh!”

Fans seemed to be incredibly amused and shocked by Pusha track. Many were particularly moved by the allegations of a secret son, as well as the artwork, which depicted Drizzy in blackface. Pusha confirmed on Twitter that it was in fact a real photo and had not been altered. “Please stop referring to this picture as artwork’,” he wrote. “I’m not an internet baby, I don’t edit images…this is a REAL picture…these are his truths, see for yourself.”

“The Story of Adidon” is a response to Drake’s “Duppy Freestyle.” As the feud continues, check out all of the fan reactions below.

