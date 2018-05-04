Nicki Minaj dropped the visuals for her two singles “Barbie Tingz” and “Chun-Li” on May 4, and both videos have the Barbz going bananas!

The video for “Chun-Li” takes a futuristic approach, showing Nicki wearing a number of militant and neon-colored costumes as she grinds her way through in a mysterious location. The video also includes a series of animated affects, which references the original Capcom’s Street Fighter of the same name.

On other the hand, “Barbie Tingz” toys with a number of different eras in regards to costumes. In the video, Nicki switches from modern-day streetwear to Elizabethan-inspired dresses.

Following the two new releases, the Barbz flooded Twitter with memes and GIFs in celebration of the epic reveal. Overall, it seems as though many were pleased with the visuals, dubbing them examples of Nicki’s genius and innovation.

“Chun-Li” and “Barbie Tingz” are the first two singles to be released from Nicki’s forthcoming album. At this time, we do not know the title of her studio project, but the rapper hinted that she would announce it along with the release date within the next week.

Watch the video for “Chun-Li” and “Barbie Tingz” here.

https://twitter.com/saarabellaa/status/992443028035039233

https://twitter.com/lairenbunzz/status/992443009265385473

@NICKIMINAJ onika you have done it again u had to show bitches where the top is #ChunLi #ChunLiVIDEO — louie da don (@louiedadon2) May 4, 2018

this part was so bad ass. she looks so powerful. SHE IS SO POWERFUL! Thank you for this video @NICKIMINAJ we don’t deserve omg #ChunLi #NickiDay2 pic.twitter.com/a3MalFz5jc — matty needs some sweetener (@mimikayuus) May 4, 2018

See this what happens when you try to back a lion into a corner. She comes back out and beheads you bitches in front of your wife and kids. Job well done, Queen @NickiMinaj. Job well done.#NickiDay2 #ChunLi #BarbieTingz pic.twitter.com/oNPR9UDMY6 — Oliver TwiXt (@HeIsOliverTwiXt) May 4, 2018

https://twitter.com/OkayyFaisal/status/992442376219254785

https://twitter.com/SimplyLeshaa/status/992478702457049090