Twitter Reacts To Nicki Minaj’s “Barbie Tingz” & “Chun-Li” Video
Nicki Minaj dropped the visuals for her two singles “Barbie Tingz” and “Chun-Li” on May 4, and both videos have the Barbz going bananas!
The video for “Chun-Li” takes a futuristic approach, showing Nicki wearing a number of militant and neon-colored costumes as she grinds her way through in a mysterious location. The video also includes a series of animated affects, which references the original Capcom’s Street Fighter of the same name.
On other the hand, “Barbie Tingz” toys with a number of different eras in regards to costumes. In the video, Nicki switches from modern-day streetwear to Elizabethan-inspired dresses.
Following the two new releases, the Barbz flooded Twitter with memes and GIFs in celebration of the epic reveal. Overall, it seems as though many were pleased with the visuals, dubbing them examples of Nicki’s genius and innovation.
“Chun-Li” and “Barbie Tingz” are the first two singles to be released from Nicki’s forthcoming album. At this time, we do not know the title of her studio project, but the rapper hinted that she would announce it along with the release date within the next week.
Watch the video for “Chun-Li” and “Barbie Tingz” here.
https://twitter.com/saarabellaa/status/992443028035039233
https://twitter.com/lairenbunzz/status/992443009265385473
https://twitter.com/OkayyFaisal/status/992442376219254785
https://twitter.com/SimplyLeshaa/status/992478702457049090