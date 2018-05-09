Ty Dolla $ign And 21 Savage Are “Clout”

Ty Dolla $ign is gearing up to unleash some summer heat with the deluxe edition of Beach House 3, which includes six new tracks.

As fans await the new bangers, Ty Dolla linked with 21 Savage on a brand new song dubbed, “Clout.” Over kicks and snares, 21 Savage raps about helping the opposite sex gain notoriety.

“Smash for the clout/Dash, I’m out /Mashing for the clout/Baby girl, what you gon’ do for this clout / You gon’ bust it open, put this ooh in your mouth,” raps 21.

“Clout” was premiered on Zane Lowe’s ‘World Record’ on Beats 1 on Apple Music today (May 9). During the interview, the “Love You Better” crooner spoke about working with 21, as well as BH3 Deluxe.

“Me and 21 we did his other songs for his new project,” Ty Dolla said. “And right after that I went back to the studio and we were just working on songs and “Clout” came up, you know as soon as I did the hook and the verse and it was time for the second verse, I was like we need 21. So I hit him up like bro I got the right one for us and he sent right it back. We linked up since then, I saw him at Coachella. Because we both have a song with Post Malone. It was lit seeing him do his thing. We are going to shoot the video. The video treatment is so crazy. I can’t wait to do that.”

He continues:

“They are new songs. I stay recording like constantly. I can’t wait. With the songs that I have, I can’t wait for a new album. They have to come out now. I’ve got five new ones including “Clout” with 21 Savage. I got “Pineapple” with Gucci Mane and Quavo. I got a new song called “Numbers”, a straight on R&B song for the ladies. Me and Wiz Khalifa did a new song “Got My Own Drugs.” A new weed song for all the 420 fans out there, all the Taylor Gang fans.

Beach House 3 was released in Nov. 2017.

BH3 Deluxe Drops on Friday.

6 new track$ pic.twitter.com/A8lod1GRLM — Ty Dolla $ign (@tydollasign) May 8, 2018

Stream “Clout” below.

