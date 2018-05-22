Tyler, The Creator Releases New Video For “435”

Tyler, The Creator decided to dig into his goodie bag and unearth some gems. Today (May 22), the Calif. native unloaded a new visual for “435,” a song that was recorded during a Philadelphia tour stop on his ‘Flower Boy’ tour.

The 27-year-old took to Twitter to offer background information on the song: “This was recorded like early Feb, just a verse I recorded in Philly on the Flower Boy tour, this is not an indication of how future things will sound.”

In the video, Tyler checks in from the studio as he raps for the camera.

“I’m a god nigga ask your reverend/And that crib in Bel-Air is heaven/Hot-coco outta chinas nigga pass the beverage, yeah/Comme Des on that hombre/Haters with the long face,” Tyler.

This is the fourth freebie that The Creator has released this year. He’s dropped off “Okra,” “Bring It Back,” and “Rose Tinted Cheeks.”

