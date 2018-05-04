Cookout season is just around the corner, but for those who can’t wait, one bite into Umami Burger’s ‘Sweet Habanero’ Chick-Me-Out Burger will send you down a sweet and spicy heaven. Announced Friday (May 4) Cholula Hot Sauce and Umami Burger, two cult favorites, joined forces to create the perfect chicken sandwich.

The burger chain is named after a mysterious but ever-present flavor umami. Coined by the Japanese, umami is a “pleasant savory taste imparted by glutamate, a type of amino acid, and ribonucleotides, including inosinate and guanylate, which occur naturally in many foods including meat, fish, vegetables and dairy products.” Umami Burger opened its restaurant doors in Los Angeles in 2009, priding themselves on making the most delectable burgers. Since then, the burger chain amassed a cult-like following and opened 22 locations in San Francisco, Chicago and New York.

Cholula’s similar cult-like following makes the two perfect for each other. The two brands collaborated to create Umami’s first-ever grilled chicken sandwich that features Cholula’s newest hot sauce flavor, Sweet Habanero.

CREDIT: cohn&wolfe

Cholula Hot Sauce is known for being palatable with a “peppery punch.” The tangy-spicy flavor of Sweet Habanero compliments the chargrilled chicken, mango slaw and vegan friendly bun. It’s price point, just $12, is perfect for any diet and budget.

The secret menu item will be available upon request at select Umami Burger locations on May 5.