Last night, Ice-T went to sleep years into his acting career and this morning, he woke up remember he’s the founder of gangsta rap. After a Twitter user and hip-hop fan tweeted “Ice- T” to the Urban Dictionary page, they responded with a fleshed out definition that few could deny.

“Ice-T: the founder of gangsta rap, although he sent out some intelligent messages with it about ghetto conditions, drugs, pimping, etc,” the definition reads. Best known for their contextual definitions, Urban Dictionary finished up with, “Half these gangstas today wouldn’t be able to look Ice-T in the face.”

After hearing of the new addition, Ice-T shared his surprise in a tweet, saying, “Wow.. I’m in the Urban Dictionary. Very accurate.”

Wow.. I’m in the Urban Dictionary. Very accurate. https://t.co/BR1XTwwtOv — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) May 28, 2018

Best known for mixing up contention in songs like “Cop Killer,” the Newark-born actor and rapper made too many rap contributions to count, since the release of his career singles “Body Rock” and “The Coldest Rap”/”Cold Wind Madness” in 1983. Aside from a solid acting careers, T is also a member of the Grammy-winning rock/metal band, Body Count.

Although Urban Dictionary doesn’t have a perfect success rate with its users, this addition was a home run. The hip-hop legend recently debuted a show called “In Ice Cold Blood,” a series detailing the lives of crime victims and culprits through interviews and reenactments.