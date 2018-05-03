After Wale and Atlantic Records parted ways, he has been functioning like a true free agent, dropping music independently and moving on his own accord. While he has had a gloomy 2017, going on ’18, for him, the blame falls on colorism in the music business.

Last night (May 2), the D.C. spitter held a Q&A session with his fans on his Twitter account where a one asked, “Do you think your expressive passion for the music hurt/prevent you from being mentioned with the rest in your class?” From there, Wale gave a short response, blaming his woes on his loud, outspoken tendencies along with him being dark skinned with his Nigerian-American heritage.

“It hurt me greatly,” he replied. “Also me being a dark skinned (not half white) rapper direct decent from Africa did too .. but let’s not go there 🙃.”

It hurt me greatly . Also me being a dark skinned (not half white) rapper direct decent from Africa did too .. but let’s not go there 🙃 https://t.co/L0V4NQFfpg — Wale (@Wale) May 3, 2018

While one could argue that dark skinned male hip-hop artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Migos, and Kanye West are continuously thriving despite their skin complexions, it is important to note that colorism in the music industry has been thoroughly documented and has been around for practically ages. While dark skinned male hip-hop artists have historically been leading the genre in the context of success, despite colorism, it is important to note that this decade has seen a rise of white, light skinned black and latinx, bi-racial, and racially ambiguous artists climb the top of streaming and Billboard charts.

Prior to this, Wale gave fans an impressive remix to H.E.R.’s 2017 cut, “Every Kind of Way” this past Saturday (April 28) as he continues to drop loosies and surprise tapes throughout 2018.