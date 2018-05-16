Wale Signs With Warner Bros. Records

Wale didn’t stay independent for long. It was announced today that the D.C. rapper signed with Warner Bros. Records.

In a press release, Tom Corson, co-chariman of Warner Bros. said, “I am delighted that Wale has joined Warner Bros. Records. He is a pillar in the hip-hop community and beyond; with his cultural relevance and lyrical prose, he continues to elevate the game. Wale is truly a force to be reckoned with and we look forward to a successful partnership for years to come.”

Wale added:

“This is an exciting step for me. I am thrilled to be at a company that is willing to showcase my artistry, while supporting my entrepreneurial spirit. I felt their passion, commitment and enthusiasm from day one. They believed in my vision wholeheartedly, and I am ready to show and prove.”

During his brief independent run, the “Running Back” rapper has kept busy. He recently released his Self Promotion EP. And earlier this year, the MMG artist released his It’s Complicated EP.

Wale’s rise to fame came in 2008 with his classic Mixtape About Nothing. A year later, he re’ed up with his debut album, Attention Deficit, followed by 2011’s Ambition.