UPDATE: 5/29/18, 1:50 p.m.

ABC has announced they’ve cancelled the Roseanne reboot after one season.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to to cancel her show,” said the President of ABC Entertainment, Channing Dungey.

Read the original story regarding her comments below.

Comedienne and actress Wanda Sykes announced on Twitter that she left her position as the consulting producer for ABC’s reboot of the ’90s sitcom Roseanne, after the show’s star Roseanne Barr went on a racist Twitter tirade slamming the appearance of a former Obama aide named Valerie Jarrett.

“I will not be returning to @RoseanneOnABC,” the famed comedienne wrote on social media. In a now-deleted tweet, Barr, a fervent supporter of Donald Trump, made comments about Jarrett, who is black. “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” she wrote on Tuesday (May 29).

According to The Daily Beast, “The racially charged comment came in response to another user tweeting an article from a conspiratorial right-wing outlet claiming Obama’s CIA “spied” on French presidential candidates, per a WikiLeaks tweet.” When she started to get called out for her remarks, which can be looked at as Islamophobic, Barr wrote “ISLAM is not a RACE, lefties. Islam includes EVERY RACE of people.”

Before announcing she was leaving the social media site, Barr apologized to Jarrett and “all Americans” for her horrible comments. She also apologized to Chelsea Clinton for off-color and factually incorrect comments she made this morning.

“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans,” she wrote. “I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste.”

This would not be the first time Barr’s views and comments got her into Twitter trouble. The Daily Beast writes that in 2013, she tweeted that Obama’s national security adviser Susan Rice (a black woman) was “a man with big swinging ape balls.” Disney and ABC have not commented on the recent controversy surrounding Barr.

