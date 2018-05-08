Wesley Snipes Suggests Taxes Should Be Taught In High School

For years it’s been argued that real-world skills should be taught in schools. The latest advocate for the practice includes Wesley Snipes.

The esteemed actor shared a tweet-turned/meme on Tuesday (May 8) via Instagram about a number of practices that should be taught in a classroom, instead through trial and error. They include accounting/money management, credit know-how, nutrition (not the culinary arts), career management, self-defense and mandatory teachings of a second language.

Fans chimed in with more suggestions like agriculture, self-esteem/self-care classes and auto maintenance. But the most relevant suggestion from the list has to be taxes. In 2016, Pew Research Center poll discovered that 72% of Americans surveyed found that the process is difficult to understand. Low-income and elderly taxpayers usually qualify for free tax assistance, but still one in five Americans miss out on $400 worth of deductions or credit through mistakes.

Financial freedom in black and brown communities is however, on the come up. In 2017, financial expert Ash Cash released The Wake Up Call, a guide to finance as told through Jay-Z’s critically acclaimed album 4:44. In 2016, Black Lives Matter also challenged tax reform with a nine-point analysis on breaking up big banks, establishing protection for workers and federally guaranteed low-interest loans.

Snipes’ finance journey has been well-documented. While he served time in jail for failing to file tax returns in 2008, his advisers led him astray with misinformation, leading to him not paying taxes from 1999 through 2001. Other celebs have had a similar fate like Fat Joe, who served four months in prison in 2013 for failure to reportedly file income tax returns on over $3.3 million in earnings. Even Ms. Lauryn Hill has compared the inner workings of tax woes to slavery.

With American students not excelling in any category (Science, Math, English) against their international counterparts, a flip in curriculum may do us all a favor in the long run.