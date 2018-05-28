People are raving about the “French Spiderman” who scaled a building in order to rescue a child who was hanging from a fourth-floor balcony in Paris over the weekend (May 26). Mamoudou Gassama, 22, was reportedly an immigrant, but will be granted French citizenship after his heroic act, Elysee Palace announced on Monday (May 28).

Gassama’s good deed was caught on tape and spread throughout social media. In the now-viral video, he is seen climbing up the building in order to get to the child who was dangling from the balcony. In less than one minute, Gassama was able to reach the boy and yank him back up to safety.

Gassama was reportedly in the neighborhood to watch a soccer match at a local restaurant when he reportedly leapt into superhero mode, ABC News reports. Emergency services were reportedly called to the scene, but by the time they had arrived, the child was already safe.

Following the incident, Gassama was reportedly invited to the Elysee Palace, where he met with French President Emmanuel Macron.

“I did not really think, I started climbing directly,” he said. “As I was climbing up, I felt more and more confident.”

The 22-year-old also informed Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo that he migrated to France from Mali only a few months ago.

“That his heroic gesture was an example for all citizens and that the city of Paris will obviously be keen to support him in his efforts to settle in France,” Hidalgo wrote on Twitter.

The Malian immigrant was reportedly offered a role in the fire service. Congratulations, Mamoudou Gassama! Watch his heroic efforts in the video below.