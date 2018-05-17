Whitney, a new documentary about Whitney Houston’s life that premiered at Cannes this week, details the darkness the late singer experienced. Vanity Fair reports the “How Will I Know” singer was sexually molested by her older cousin Dee Dee Warwick, Dionne Warwick’s sister. Houston’s brother Gary was also allegedly molested by the same family member.

The documentary, directed by Kevin Macdonald, compiled interviews from Houston’s family and friends. Macdonald got a chance to interview the award-winning artist’s longtime assistant Mary Jones on camera, who said Houston revealed that incident to her.

“She had tears in her eyes,” Jones said. “She says, ‘Mommy don’t know the things we went through.’ I said, ‘Have you ever told your mother?’ She says, ‘No.’ I said, ‘Well, maybe you need to tell her.’ She said, ‘No, my mother would hurt somebody if I told her who it was.’ She just had tears rolling down her face, and I just hugged her.”

In addition to the reported abuse, the film also highlights Bobbi Kristina’s tormented relationship with her mother. Bobbi allegedly attempted suicide by cutting her arms before her untimely death in 2015; when her mother was still alive. Also, the film alludes to Kristina wanting to kill Houston.

Additionally, the doc confirms the rumors of Houston’s relationship with her best friend Robyn Crawford, which took place before she married Bobby Brown. Houston’s sexuality was described as “fluid.” See the latest teaser below.