Meek Mill is fighting the good fight. After being released on bail from prison in Apr. 2018, the rapper is speaking up about thuring a press conference in Philadelphia on Thursday (May 3), the rapper revealed that he felt compelled to hide his addiction to opioids out of fear he’d be sent back to jail for probation violation. He cited the incident as an example of how he suffered due to a harsh legal system.

According to TMZ, Meek was addicted to the powerful painkillers while he was on probation, although the year is not certain. “At one point in my life, I was actually addicted to opioids,” he revealed. “I think it should be a line drawn where you have a drug problem where you’re scared to tell your probation officer you have a drug problem because you don’t want to be sent to prison for years.”

Despite his initial fears, Meek thanked his probation officer for putting him in a rehabilitation program to get the help he needed. It may have worked for Meek, but the rapper explained how others who are on probation and struggle with addiction, often suffer in silence out of fear.

As far as how Meek is holding up since he was released? “I’m still overwhelmed. I came from being in prison seven days ago and I’m still overwhelmed,” he said. “It was a traumatic experience and I’m happy to be back and be a part of what I call history because I notice a lot of voiceless men and people I personally know from being in prison… I feel like God has given me a great platform to help many others and make Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and the world a better place.”

Before his release, Meek was facing two to four years in prison for violating his probation. A new docu-series will reportedly discuss his journey in and out of the justice system in depth.