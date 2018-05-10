T.I. had the opportunity to have a biopic produced about his life story, but apparently turned it down. In a new interview, the ATL rapper. revealed that he rejected director Brian Grazer’s offer to produce the biopic.

Interestingly enough, Grazer is reportedly working on Gucci Mane’s biopic. When TMZ asked T.I. about his thoughts on the matter, he revealed he received the offer years ago. “Brian asked me to do mine a while ago, and I told him I wasn’t interested just because I don’t know how that story ends,” he disclosed. “”I guess he found somebody that wanted to do theirs. That’s fine.”

In regards to Gucci Mane’s biopic, Grazer is rumored to be working on an 8-Mile-style movie about Guwop’s come up, called the “Progenitor of Trap,” TMZ reports. While T.I. appeared to be unbothered in the video, the tentative title for Gucci’s upcoming movie may not sit well with him.

As previously reported, T.I. and Gucci have often bumped heads about who created the sub-genre of trap music. T.I. has often cited his 2003 album, Trap Muzik as proof of his pioneering. “AGAIN for the slow ones in the back,” he wrote in a post on Instagram earlier this year. “August 19th, 2003 Birth of Trap Muzik & Only fools dispute facts!!! FOH wit that Christopher Columbus ass… ‘Look what I discovered, even though they was already here’ ass shit!!!! WITCHO GOOD CAPPIN ASS.”

Check out T.I.’s full thoughts below.