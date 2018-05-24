Here Are The Lyrics To Will Smith’s Surprise Freestyle

Will Smith reminded the world of his rap background this week when he delivered a very impressive freestyle.

On Wednesday (May 23) the entertainer dropped the freestyle on his popular YouTube page. As many fans know, Smith stared his rap career in his teens. He later formed a group with childhood friend DJ Jazzy Jeff in the late 80s and became the first rap act to win the inaugural Grammy for first Best Rap Performance. With his film career taking off, he continued to make music up until the middle aughts. After a few guests spots on international dance tracks, Smith has recorded the 2018 FIFA World Cup official song with Nicky Jam. More jams are also on the way.

“What happens is you get to a point where you feel empty,” he said before dropping the heavy bars.” So I’m exited. I’m reenergized and creating wildly like I used to.”

Smith says the verse was written to Kanye West’s 2012 monster single “Clique” featuring Jay-Z and Big Sean. But with a new beat and perfect editing, Smith rightfully brags about his career, riches and family.

Check out the lyrics below.

It’s 20 years of swag ya’ll just witnessed/let me remind everybody of who Will Smith is Rappers make it rain, let their money hit ya/If I throw my money up, s*** I’ll probably kill a stripper The illest, realist, ‘Big Willist’/down with the man in charge where Uncle Phil is Everybody wanna do Will Smith numbers/I don’t know if ya life got that money summers I got inspired, quickly, I un-retired/the Fresh Prince just rewired Dropping that modern fire, but still people dancing and shaking and movin and wyling/ It feel like I’m an alien really, kind of an island I might fly to China for nothing, finding designer/ pictures in my crib of me, my momma, Obama A murderer all over the globe, guilty your honor/I’m a Mormon, marrying Halle and Rihanna I’m an anomaly, do drama or comedy/I can play Mohammad Ali or a white lady probably still 20 years of swagger ya’ll just witnessed/stop the divorce rumors and mind ya damn business Rebirth of the click-track, ridiculous /what I charge for a feature, man that’s expensive Cause ya’ll be doing features and I be doing features/ so many tickets to see it, you need bleachers More information from me than most teachers/More inspiration from me than from most preachers Wait, wait, wait. Truly, just for the record/Directors make movies, I make directors At ya’ll dinner table, ‘What ya’ll learned today’/At my dinner table, ‘What ya’ll earn today’ The real life Incredibles, last name Smith/Jaden, Jada, Willow, Trey, Ya’ll ain’t f***in with my clique

Reactions to the freestyle were beyond funny as fans used Fresh Prince gifs to express their joy and bewilderment. Rap aficionados also reminded many of Smith’s jams outside of “Miami,” and “Summertime.”

Will Smith said if he throw his money up it might kill a stripper. He ain't have to flex like that dog. — jon (@JonXGenius) May 23, 2018

Will Smith has been a PROFESSIONAL emcee since he was about 16. During the 1st Golden Era. Latin Quarter. Union Square. The Rooftop. Rolled with RUSH rocking stages in every huge Rap tour alongside the best that ever did it. Why are people shocked he can still flow/rhyme? Dummies — Dart_Adams (@Dart_Adams) May 23, 2018