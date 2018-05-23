Will Smith is back in the booth and appears ready to release new music. You read that correctly, folks, the Fresh Prince has returned for the throne.

In a new video uploaded to his YouTube page, the entertainment mogul spit a few bars that not only flexed on the rappers of today, but reminded us that he’s still that same kid from West Philly regardless of his success.

“What happens is you get to a point where you get empty,” he tells the camera of coming back to the game. “So I’m excited, I’m re-energized and I’m creating wildly like I used to. I’m ready. I got the beast back.”

“20 years of swag y’all just witnessed, let me remind everybody who Will Smith is,” he rhymes. “Rappers make it rain, let their money hit ya/ If I throw my money up, sh*t, I’ll prolly kill a stripper.”

Elsewhere in the rhyme, he raps about his worldwide influence, chillin’ with his mama AND Obama (because who else could?), and also puts those pesky relationship rumors about him and wife Jada Pinkett Smith to rest.

“20 years of swag ya’ll just witnessed/stop the divorce rumors and mind ya’ll damn business.”

Smith’s last album was 2005’s Lost & Found. He’s more accessible to the public thanks to his incredibly entertaining Instagram page, and with all eyes on him, it looks like 2018 is the year of his grand return.

VIBE broke the news that the “Parents Just Don’t Understand” MC is teaming up with Nicky Jam for the 2018 FIFA World Cup anthem. We can’t wait to see what else he’s been cookin’ up.