The rumors were true! VIBE originally broke the story that Nicky Jam and Will Smith were uniting FIFA World Cup Russia’s official song. Only days after our original report, Nicky Jam dropped the single “Live It Up” on Friday (May 25).

The Diplo-produced track reportedly features guest verses from Will Smith and Albanian singer Era Istrefi. The reggaeton-infused single is a delightful cocktail of a melodic chorus and punchy raps from Smith. “One life, one dream One moment, one team / One youth, lights high / Thousand road blocks, one shot / One truth, no fears / One flag, oh yeah / We’ve been waiting for this all year / Where y’all at? we’re right here,” he raps.

As previously noted, producer DJ Nelson confirmed the news to VIBE ahead of the single’s release. “Nicky Jam and Will Smith are producing the new copa de fútbol, they’re doing it together,” he said. “They’re making this big song and it’s just so crazy.”

Will Smith also added in a statement: “It’s an honor to be asked to perform at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. This global event brings people from all over the world together to cheer, laugh and experience magic. Collaborating with Nicky, Diplo and Era on this track represents harmony, eclectic flavors and genres coming together. At the end of the day, we just want to see the world dance!”

The FIFA World Cup kicks off on June 14. Listen to “Live It Up.”