Will Smith & Nicky Jam To Unite On 2018 FIFA World Cup Official Song: Exclusive

When it comes to music collaborations, social media has done wonders for bringing artists together from different worlds. The budding friendship of Nicky Jam and Will Smith is the latest example, with the two hitting the studio for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia official song. Reggaeton producer DJ Nelson exclusively shared the news with VIBE VIVA after Red Bull Music Festival New York’s Bien Buena live stream on Wednesday (May 16).

“Nicky Jam and Will Smith are producing the new copa de fútbol, they’re doing it together,” he said. “They’re making this big song and it’s just so crazy.”

Smith provided a viral moment for Jam’s single with J Balvin in March, when he danced to “X” on Instagram. He later crossed paths with Smith, where it was confirmed he would appear on the remix to Jaden Smith’s breakout hit, “Icon.”

It’s also been reported that Albanian singer Era Istrefi and Smith will sing on the record, along with additional production from Diplo. The artists have reportedly filmed visuals for the track over the weekend.

Other 2018 World Cup-affiliated tunes include Jason Derulo and Maluma’s “Colors.” The sports event will take place in Russia from June 14 to July 15. Nelson gave props to the power of social media for forging creative relationships.

“I don’t know what took so long for [these collaborations] to happen, but it’s because of the “Facebooks” and this (points to phone),” he said.

Nelson, a legend in the progression of Reggaeton, also shared his thoughts on Drake’s upcoming single with Bad Bunny. “I heard it completely. One of [my] hobbies is building speakers. So I put together the latest speakers for his the studio and I got to hear the music.”

The Noise co-founder was inspired by the rapper’s OVO team. “I heard a lot of the album, they showed me the track and it was crazy,” he said. “I’m impressed with the Spanish. Their team is very ‘in it.’ They work a lot and I admire that team.”

During the Bien Buena live stream, Nelson along with other industry mavens like ethnomusicologist Wayne Marshall and Remezcla music editor Isabelia Herrera shared Reggaeton’s timeline from underground to the top of mainstream music and the importance of hip-hop and reggae legends like Shabba Ranks to the genre’s sound.

“I think we need more endorsement and big companies to know more about our culture,” Nelson said after the event. “It’s apart of the movement. There’s artists like Nicky [Jam], J. Balvin and [Daddy] Yankee and all those big guys getting all the awards, it’s crazy. It’s positive for bigger brands to know more about us, we need that.”

As one of more known producers in the game, Nelson is also inspired by today’s Latin creatives to make listeners move. “My time is so complicated producing and managing artists, and I forgot that people love the old school and new school vibe,” he said. “I will try my best to produce a new album, a sample album, because there is a market out there who like to dance.”

Launched with Red Bull Radio earlier this year, Bien Buena grooves through Latinx music from today and yesterday with Uproot Andy and DJ Riobamba.

VIBE VIVA reached out to Nicky Jam’s rep for comment but did not receive confirmation about his involvement with the track.

However, Will Smith shared the news on a post from his Instagram account, captioned: “@NickyJam x @diplo x @strefie x WillSmith – One life to live. Live it up. #2018FIFAWorldCup”