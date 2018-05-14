17-year-old Willow Smith detailed her experiences with self-mutilation and being in dark places during an episode of her mother Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk.

The musician explained that during the “Whip My Hair” era of her career, she experienced feelings of pressure and self-doubt about herself as an artist and a person during her meteoric rise.

“It was after that whole ‘Whip My Hair’ thing, and I had just stopped doing singing lessons and I was kind of just in this gray area of, ‘Who am I? Do I have a purpose? Is there anything I can do besides this?’” she told her mother and her grandmother during the May 14 episode of the show, titled “Surviving Loss.”

The The 1st singer explained that pressures as a budding artist juggling with promotions and album completion began to take its toll on her.

“I was listening to a lot of dark music and it was just so crazy and I was just plunged into this black hole and I was, like, cutting myself and doing crazy things,” she said. When her shocked mother asked her about where she was cutting herself, she showed her the scars on her wrists.

“There’s still a little there,” she said of her scars. Only one person, a friend, knew of her secret.

However, Willow assured that her self-harming days are behind her. “I honestly felt like I was experiencing so much emotional pain…one night, I was like ‘this is actually psychotic,’ and after that I just stopped. It’s been like five years.”

“There’s more awareness now than when we were both coming up,” said a teary-eyed Jada to her mother about self-harm and abuse.

Watch the exchange below.