Model Winnie Harlow believes that being on America’s Next Top Model doesn’t aid in developing aspiring models’ careers. The 23-year-old stopped by Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, where she said that her career really popped off after appearing on cycle 21 of the show in 2014, and that the show did not necessarily contribute to her success.

“I really started after the show,” she told the show’s host Andy Cohen. “‘Cause [America’s Next Top Model] really didn’t do anything for my career… which, it doesn’t do anything for any model’s career, realistically.”

Harlow, who lives with the skin condition vitiligo, notes that a London-based photographer named Nick Knight saw her portfolio online, and wanted to shoot with her. After their work together went viral, her career took off from there. She’s been featured in Glamour and Cosmopolitan, and was seen in Beyonce’s visual album, Lemonade.

“I thought that [Top Model] was gonna be a career starter, but it was really, like, a reality TV show,” she continued. “That’s not what I signed up for.”

However, she doesn’t want to discredit Top Model for having an integral role in her development. “It was still a part of my history, and I’m really grateful for everything that I’ve done to get to where I am.”