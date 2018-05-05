On Feb. 16, the U.S. was introduced to actor Winston Duke, best known for his role as M’Baku in the soon-to-be-classic film, Black Panther. Immediately, moviegoers – specifically women – were captivated by the Tobagonian’s stature and took to social media to express their attraction.

This wave of affection didn’t go unnoticed. According to Newsweek, Duke was blown away by the outpour of kind affirmations and thanked women of “all different cultures” for his newfound outlook on his physical appearance – black women in particular received most of the credit.

“At the end of the day, it’s been women from all over the world and all different cultures, but it was really started and driven by black women and I want to thank them for that,” the 6’4” actor said. “I have not always been in a position to think that the things that made me who I am have always been positive. My height and my size have also made me look like an aggressor without trying. And to now be in a space where they’re saying that’s what makes me beautiful and that’s what makes me disarming, that’s really humbling and it feels really good.”

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the 31-year-old, who was the subject of a previous trending topic, said given the Marvel reel’s success his “life is changing,” and “I’m becoming a lot more watched, and I can tell.” Black Panther surpassed the billion dollar box office mark once it hit global theaters and in April, the Ryan Coogler-directed movie even snapped Saudi Arabia’s 35-year ban on cinemas.