The WNBA has launched the national “Take a Seat, Take a Stand” initiative that boasts women empowerment. The league will donate $5 for each ticket purchased to one of six organizations that assist women. Additionally, a free ticket will go to a young woman or girl to attend a game, Slam Online reports.

The new program will include all 12 WNBA teams nationwide, and will partner with six organizations: Bright Pink, GLSEN, It’s On Us, MENTOR, Planned Parenthood and The United State of Women.

“For the Take a Seat, Take a Stand program, the WNBA selected leading national organizations that are changing the game for women and girls, from promoting women’s health, to creating safe and inclusive schools for LGBTQ students, to working to prevent sexual assault,” the WNBA site explains.

“For 22 years, the WNBA and its players – women playing at the highest level of their sport – have stood up as role models for millions of women and girls,” WNBA President Lisa Borders said. “With ‘Take a Seat, Take a Stand,’ we are proud to come together as a league to stand with our partner organizations, our fans and the many inspiring women raising their voices for change in the current women’s movement.”